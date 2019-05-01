1 WEEK AWAY: Lou Cutler’s annual Pathfinder K-8 laps for Make-A-Wish

(WSB photo from 2018)

Next Friday’s the big day! For the 16th year, Lou Cutler will spend a day running laps around the field at Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point to raise money for, and awareness of, Make-A-Wish. Even though he retired as Pathfinder’s PE teacher four years ago, Lou continues returning to the school in advance of his birthday and running one lap for each year he’s been on the planet; this year, that means 68! Students, staff, parents, and community members are welcome to join him – even just for one lap. Or, just show up on the sidelines (1901 SW Genesee) to cheer; he’ll get going just after 9 am next Friday (May 31st). And if you can, donate/pledge on behalf of Lou, who has been a longtime Make-A-Wish volunteer, actually helping “wishes” come true for ailing kids as well as raising money for the organization. Here’s his page on the Make-A-Wish website.