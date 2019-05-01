West Seattle, Washington

1 DAY AWAY! Laps with Lou for Make-A-Wish on Friday

May 30, 2019 9:58 am
Tomorrow’s the day, so we’re reminding you one more time! Lou Cutler will return to the West Seattle school where he long served as PE teacher, Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point, to run/walk laps to benefit Make-A-Wish. Every year in advance of his birthday, Lou celebrates with one lap per year – this year, 68 (more than 11 miles)! Everybody’s welcome to join him for one or more laps at the Pathfinder field (1901 SW Genesee) starting just after 9 am Friday (May 31st). Sideline support welcome too, as are online donations: Here’s his page on the Make-A-Wish website.

