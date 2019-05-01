1 DAY AWAY! Laps with Lou for Make-A-Wish on Friday

(WSB file photo)

Tomorrow’s the day, so we’re reminding you one more time! Lou Cutler will return to the West Seattle school where he long served as PE teacher, Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point, to run/walk laps to benefit Make-A-Wish. Every year in advance of his birthday, Lou celebrates with one lap per year – this year, 68 (more than 11 miles)! Everybody’s welcome to join him for one or more laps at the Pathfinder field (1901 SW Genesee) starting just after 9 am Friday (May 31st). Sideline support welcome too, as are online donations: Here’s his page on the Make-A-Wish website.