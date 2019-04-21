West Seattle High School Cheer Team: Almost tryout time!

It’s been a big year for the West Seattle High School Cheer Team, going to state competition for the first time ever. Now it’s time to look ahead to next year – coach Nadine Nguyen sent the announcement:

Are you ready to become a part of the West Seattle Cheer Team?

Now’s your chance. Tryouts are May 1st, 2nd, and 3rd from 4 pm- 6 pm @ WSHS.

If you are looking to get a little extra help before Tryouts come to our open clinics where we will be teaching basic cheer skills such as jumps, dance, and cheers to help you get ready for Tryouts. Clinics are on April 30th from 4 pm-6 pm in the WSHS commons. Parent meeting immediately following the clinic.

You will need to have a COMPLETED physical and Athletic Packet in order to participate in Tryouts and the clinic. These packets are available in the West Seattle High School Main Office.

For questions, please email: westseattlecheer@outlook.com