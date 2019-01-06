West Seattle, Washington

07 Monday

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School Cheer Team headed to state competition

January 6, 2019 9:29 pm
Thanks to the proud parents who were first to share the news: The West Seattle High School Cheer Team has qualified for state competition for the first time ever. Head coach Jasmyne Agregado – who shared the photos and gave us permission to publish them – says the team got first place in both its divisions. She adds, “Not only is a qualification for State an amazing accomplishment in itself, but to make a great accomplishment even greater, our athletes are the second-highest-scoring team this year in our division!” That’s the Non-Tumbling Co-ed division, the coach explains.

The state competition is February 2nd in Battle Ground. 20 athletes are currently on the WSHS Cheer Team; this is the third year Agregado has led the team, and the second year for her assistant coach Nadine Nguyen.

