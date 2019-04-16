West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019: Registration ends next week

130+ sales are now ready to be mapped for the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coming up Saturday, May 11th. If you’re planning a sale, here’s your reminder that registration ends next week – Thursday, April 25th, is the cutoff, so we can get busy with the map and listings, which will be available in clickable and downloadable/printable formats one week before WSCGSD as usual. We have sales signed up all over the peninsula, north to south, east to west, probably something in walking distance of wherever you live – every year we hear from people (both sellers and shoppers) who say they most enjoyed meeting neighbors. 9 am-3 pm are the official sale hours on May 11th, but if you plan to start early and/or end late, just be sure that’s part of the “ad” you include when you register, so it’ll be mentioned on the map. Ready to register? Here’s where to start.