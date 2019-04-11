West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019: Need someplace to sell?

The 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (presented by WSB) is exactly one month away – Saturday, May 11th. If you’re planning a sale and haven’t signed up yet, you have two more weeks to register – 100 sales are already signed up! – just go here. If you want to sell but don’t have a space to do it – every year somebody offers spaces for rent, and so far this year The Kenney (WSB sponsor) is the first:

Got stuff to sell, but no yard? RENT A YARD HERE! We have a limited number of 10′ x 10′ spaces available on our lawn for a $25 donation. 1 six-foot table, 2 chairs included. Sell your own items, keep your profits! Table fee benefits our Resident Care Fund. Contact Danette via email: dutley@thekenney.org or call 206-937-2800.

The Kenney is at 7125 Fauntleroy Way SW, just north of Lincoln Park. You’ll see it on the map, which will be available in clickable and downloadable/printable versions one week before sale day!