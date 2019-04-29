TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:58 AM: Good morning. Notes for today:

AVALON PROJECT CONTINUES: That includes a Route 50 reroute scheduled to continue all week. (Here’s the latest on the project.)

4TH SW CLOSURE STARTS: Here’s our update on the month-plus closure scheduled to start this week just south of Roxbury.

CRANE COLLAPSE AFTERMATH: If you are headed to/through South Lake Union – note that SDOT says all streets are now open.