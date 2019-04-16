From the WSB Easter/Passover/More page: St. John’s unique Stations of the Cross

All week long, along with non-religious events like egg hunts, our Easter/Passover/More page is where to find special local services and gatherings. Tomorrow night (6:30 pm Wednesday), St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church invites the community to a unique Stations of the Cross observance:

The devotion known as the Stations of the Cross is an adaptation to local usage of a custom widely observed by pilgrims to Jerusalem: the offering of prayer at a series of places in that city traditionally associated with our Lord’s passion and death.

The number of stations-which at first varied widely-finally became fixed at 14. Of these, eight are based directly on events recorded in the Gospels. The remaining six (numbers 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, and 13) are based on inferences from the Gospel account or from pious legend.

In this innovative and adaptive version of the liturgy; elements of art and music are blended to create a unique experience of Jesus’ passion. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to experience prayer, live-painting, stringed instruments, and candlelight woven together into a blend of story and emotion as we prepare to walk the final days into Jesus’ death and resurrection.