FOLLOWUP: New plan for where SDOT will start work on Avalon/35th/Alaska project

The next big road project in West Seattle is about to start, and SDOT has just sent new information on exactly where it will get going with the first phase of repaving and rechannelizing SW Avalon Way, with three blocks of 35th and one block of Alaska as part of the project too. Here are the new details from SDOT:

Construction is scheduled to begin as soon as April 15 in Zone B – on SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to SW Yancy St. The decision to begin work in Zone B was made after SDOT consulted businesses along SW Avalon Way about what phasing would have the least impact on their summer schedules and business operations.

Work in Zone B will include:

-Paving the street

-New protected bike lanes

-Installing a new RapidRide transit island

-Closing 30th Ave SW at SW Avalon Way to prevent cut-through driving

-Applying a skid-resistant surface treatment on SW Genesee St

-New drainage

-New curb ramps

What you should expect when construction begins between SW Genesee St and SW Yancy St:

-You will see construction crews mobilize into the area to begin staging and setting up traffic control

-Traffic will be shifted down to 1 lane in each direction

-Parking will be fully restricted along the street

-There will be intermittent closures of SW Genesee St and SW Yancy St

-The beginning of noise, dust, large trucks and machines operating, and an overall construction presence and experience

As soon as early May, construction is also anticipated to begin along 35th Ave SW between SW Alaska St and SW Avalon Way (Zone E). We will provide more information on what to expect as the schedule for this work is confirmed as well as the schedule for work in additional zones is confirmed.

In order to minimize impacts during construction, we will be:

-Putting out “Businesses are Open” signs along the corridor

-Designating load zones for deliveries and pick ups

-Sending frequent email listserv updates to the community; sign up on SDOT’s website

Businesses along the corridor can also reach out to the Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) Small Business Development Program for assistance with construction impacts. Please reach out to AJ Cari, the OED’s Construction Impacts Advocate, at aj.cari@seattle.gov or at 206-684-0133 for additional help and information on how the OED can help you prepare for construction.