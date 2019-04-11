BIZNOTE: New owners for Dream Dinners-West Seattle

(Photo courtesy Dream Dinners-West Seattle: Meghan Hogan and Leslie Thomson)

A big change for a longtime Junction business, Dream Dinners-West Seattle (also a longtime WSB sponsor): New ownership! Just announced this morning:

After nearly 15 years of owning and operating Dream Dinners, West Seattle, Leslie and Lew Thomson are super excited to announce they are turning over the keys to longtime Dream Dinners guests Meghan and Mark Hogan.

The Hogans are West Seattle residents and have 2 children at Lafayette Elementary School. They share Leslie and Lew’s passion for the Dream Dinners mission “Growing Great Kids!” by making dinner time a reality in homes in our community.

Leslie and Lew are grateful to the amazing Dream Dinners team who helped serve our fantastic guests these past 15 years. It has been an honor helping families make dinner time a reality. The Thomsons are humbled and blessed by each of you and the way you touched their lives.

Meghan and Mark look forward to meeting you and are excited to help make dinner time just a little easier at your home.