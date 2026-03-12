CONGRATULATIONS! Sanislo Elementary’s ‘Miss Dez’ gets statewide honor. Here’s how to help celebrate

West Seattle’s Sanislo Elementary is thrilled on behalf of the school’s social worker Miss Dez, who has won a statewide award. The Sanislo PTA is hoping you’ll collaborate in celebrating:

Did you know that Sanislo’s social worker was named WA School Social Worker of the Year?

MEET MISS DEZ: This fall, when some Sanislo families faced the possibility of losing access to food and other basic necessities, Miss Dezirae Brown, Sanislo’s school social worker, sprang into action—helping organize a school food pantry to ensure students and their families had the essentials that they needed. She has since expanded, providing shelf-stable food, snacks, shoes, clothing, and school supplies.

Miss Dez’s Boutique is just one example of the care, leadership, and advocacy she brings to her work every day, uplifting students, families, and colleagues – helping each one feel seen, supported, and valued. She builds a safe environment for social, emotional development in small groups and guided counseling. She creates space for young people to stand up for their values and community, helping students find their voices in powerful ways. In moments like these, Miss Dez shows what it means to lead by example.

For this and so many other contributions to the Sanislo community, Miss Dez was recognized as Washington School Social Worker of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers, Washington (NASW – WA) – a huge statewide recognition – right here in West Seattle!

The Sanislo PTA wants to celebrate Miss Dez’s incredible and well-deserved STATEWIDE RECOGNITION by hosting a joyful, community celebration – and other festivities – this month. Help us show Miss Dez our neighborhood’s gratitude for all the ways she supports our kids!

Please consider:

-Becoming an event sponsor for our community celebration of Miss Dez

-Contributing essentials (food and household items) for the school’s boutique pantry, or

-Donating prizes for our upcoming school carnival.

To learn more or get involved, please contact the Sanislo PTA at sanisloelementarypta@gmail.com or Jen at 917-715-7474.