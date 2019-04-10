10 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Sea anemone, photographed by David Hutchinson at Constellation Park)

Happy Friday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUND TRANSIT LIGHT RAIL: The Elected Leadership Group meets at 9:30 am at the ST board room downtown – with a public-comment period toward the start of the meeting – to recommend which West Seattle-to-Ballard routing/station locations they want to see go into environmental studies. We’re there and will be updating on Twitter as well as publishing a story as soon afterward as we’re able. (401 S. Jackson)

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: 10:30 am-2 pm at Daystar. Visitors welcome for all or part of the meeting; agenda info is in our calendar listing. (2615 SW Barton)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. Today’s movie is 1955’s “Soldier of Fortune.” $1 members, $2 nonmembers, free popcorn. (4217 SW Oregon)

COUNCILMEMBER HERBOLD’S OFFICE HOURS: 2-7 pm, drop-in hours with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold meeting with constituents at the Southwest Customer Service Center adjacent to Southwest Pool. (2801 SW Thistle)

PLANT SALE: The White Center Library Guild is selling plants at the library 10 am-2 pm today. (1409 SW 107th)

BOWLING BIRTHDAY PARTY: West Seattle Helpline‘s 30th birthday celebration at West Seattle Bowl! 6 pm – still tickets available last time we checked. (39th/Oregon)

CONCERT FOR AUTISM SPEAKS: 7 pm, a big lineup for the annual benefit show at The Skylark. Details here. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

GARY BENSON: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘WIZARD OF OZ’: Student production at Seattle Lutheran High School, 7:30 pm curtain in the gym. (4100 SW Genesee)

JOHNNY & THE MOLES, STINGSHARK: Live at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … via our complete calendar!