West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

55℉

FRIDAY MORNING: Next milestone meeting for West Seattle light-rail planning process

April 25, 2019 8:01 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Sound Transit | Transportation | West Seattle news

That’s the slide deck circulated for tomorrow morning’s meeting of the Elected Leadership Group in the Sound Transit West Seattle to Ballard light-rail planning process. The 9:30 am meeting at the ST board room downtown (401 S. Jackson) is supposed to culminate with the ELG (here’s the roster – but note that City Councilmember Debora Juarez has replaced ex-CM Rob Johnson) recommendation on potential routing/station locations to go into environmental studies.

New in the slide deck (which you also can see here in PDF), starting at page 61: Visual representations of what the Stakeholder Advisory Group recommended more than a week ago (WSB coverage here). Tomorrow’s meeting includes public comment – here’s the agenda; once the ELG makes its recommendation, the final decision is in the hands of the Sound Transit Board, at committee and full meetings next month.

Share This

No Replies to "FRIDAY MORNING: Next milestone meeting for West Seattle light-rail planning process"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.