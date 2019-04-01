1 more week to register for 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

Friendly reminder if you are still deciding whether to have a sale on Saturday, May 11th, which will be the 15th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – registration is open for one more week, until next Thursday, April 25th, when we get busy mapmaking! So far we have more than 150 sales registered – from individual sales to block sales to business sales, moving sales to “kids outgrew their stuff” sales, “vintage” sales, furnishings, collectibles, sports gear … if you’re looking for something and don’t mind that it’s used, WSCGSD will be the day to find it. We publish the map in clickable and downloadable versions a week in advance so shoppers can plan, and that’s why we cut off registration. So if you’re ready to sign up a sale, don’t procrastinate – just go here now!