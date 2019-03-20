West Seattle Wednesday: Spring’s first sunset with Alice; Purim party; WordsWest; Delridge District Council; more!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Kersti Muul)

Spring starts this afternoon! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FEST INFO SESSION: 2 pm at West Seattle Windermere, join the Junction Association for Q&A about being a vendor, artist, crafter, etc. at this July’s West Seattle Summer Fest! (4526 California SW)

FAUNTLEROY CULVERTS PROJECT INFO: 5-7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, Seattle Public Utilities invites you to stop by their “open house”-style informational event about the plan to replace two of the culverts that carry Fauntleroy Creek underground. (9131 California SW)

PURIM CELEBRATION: Kol HaNeshamah invites everyone – 5:30 pm: “Join us for a Purim celebration featuring the Megillah reading, dinner, and a costume parade. Festivities will begin at 5:30 pm with hamantaschen baking and mask making for kids. Dinner and the Megillah reading will begin at 6 pm. Please come in costume and bring a potluck dish (vegetarian, nut free) to share!” (6115 SW Hinds)

(Last sunset of winter, photographed by David Hutchinson)

SPRING EQUINOX SUNSET WATCH: 6:30 pm at Solstice Park – with sunset just after 7 pm – join Alice Enevoldsen for her 40th change-of-seasons sunset watch! (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WORDSWEST LITERARY SERIES: Poet Catherine Barnett and fiction writer Renee Simms are the featured readers, 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), free. Details in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW)

DELRIDGE NEIGHBORHOODS DISTRICT COUNCIL: 7 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. All welcome to talk about issues and ideas involving eastern West Seattle. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SO MUCH MORE IS HAPPENING … you can see for yourself by checking our complete calendar.