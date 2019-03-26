West Seattle Car Show at the end of the road unless ….

(WSB photo from 2018 West Seattle Car Show)

Another West Seattle summertime tradition is in danger of driving into the sunset.

The West Seattle Car Show needs new presenters – or else what was the 11th annual WSCS will have been its last.

If you’re interested in taking the wheel, it’s ready to go without much groundwork, promises Todd Ainsworth, who with Chris Christensen (they own Swedish Automotive and West Seattle Autoworks, both WSB sponsors) took over the show in 2014 after the sudden death of its founder, West Seattle Junction entrepreneur Michael Hoffman, who launched the WSCS in 2008. It quickly became a popular late-summer event. In 2015, the show moved to the campus of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), whose Automotive Technology program is the beneficiary of money raised by the show (admission has always been free, while participating car owners pay a nominal entry fee, and there’ve bee additional fundraising opportunities such as drawing tickets).

After five years, Todd says, for a variety of reasons, they have to hand it over to somebody new. “We’ve already got the date reserved at the school and whoever it is will basically receive a ‘car show in a box’ to work with,” he says – definitely a strong jump start. He adds that, “Ideally, it would be a local car club or other community-based group” but so far a quiet circulation of the availability hasn’t brought anyone forward so now they’re going wide.

POTENTIALLY INTERESTED? Contact Todd at 206-938-8685 or via email at wscarshow@gmail.com.