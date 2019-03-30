VIDEO: Danny Newcomb and the Sugarmakers at Easy Street Records



Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Danny Newcomb and the Sugarmakers played a free all-ages in-store performance at Easy Street Records in the Alaska Junction on Friday night, showcasing songs from their new album Steal The World.

Newcomb is a longtime Seattle-area musician, known for his bands Goodness, the Rockfords, and Shadow, and is a childhood friend and frequent collaborator of Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready (read more from the Seattle Times).

The band spent time with fans after the in-store performance. Earlier this month, they celebrated their record release party at the Sunset Tavern in Ballard.

Here are two videos of the performance:

Next up on Easy Street’s in-store performance calendar: Steve Earle on Monday (April 1), and Sun Breaks next Saturday (April 6).