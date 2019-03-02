VIDEO: Cube competition brings 100 to West Seattle

100 people are competing in cube-puzzle-solving during a big event today in West Seattle. They’ve filled the Masonic Center in The Junction since early this morning.

The “West Seattle Favorites” competition is about more than Rubik’s Cubes – as co-organizer David Brown noted, there’s a wide variety of “twisty puzzles” and challenges in solving them – here’s the list for today – including doing it by touch and memory:

We caught part of that competition on video:

As spelled out on the competition website, competitors have to play by the rules of the World Cube Association.

This is scheduled to continue until about 5:45 pm, and spectators are welcome – no admission charge.