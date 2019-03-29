TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, and reminders

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:29 AM: Good morning! No incidents or traffic alerts in our area.

Reminders:

WATER TAXI SCHEDULE: Today is the second day for the West Seattle Water Taxi’s 7-day-a-week sailing schedule – which means evening sailings tonight.

NEW STATE FERRIES SCHEDULE: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth schedule overall starts Sunday.

MARINERS: The M’s play at 7:10 pm at home vs. the Red Sox.

CLOSURE: The 4th Avenue SW closure south of Roxbury starts Monday.