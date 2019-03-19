West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Admiral Way crash

March 19, 2019 10:13 pm
10:13 PM: Police are investigating an incident in which a motorcycle rider was hurt on the Admiral Way hill north of the West Seattle Bridge [map]. Admiral is blocked both ways at the scene. Updates to come.

10:23 PM: Admiral will likely be closed a while, as police tell us the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is being called out. Earlier radio communication suggested this msy have involved another vehicle but police have no description to share so far. The injured rider is male and being taken to the hospital.

11:11 PM: SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley tells WSB the rider is a 44-year-old man, transported in critical condition.

12:48 AM: Police just announced via radio communication that Admiral Way has reopened. We will follow up later this morning to see what more we can find out about the circumstances.

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Admiral Way crash"

  • Steve March 19, 2019 (10:22 pm)
    I was wondering why I saw all the lights.  As a WSer and a rider, I’m sad to hear of this injury — seems likely to be at least somewhat major to have so much activity and traffic interference.

  • Thoughtful March 19, 2019 (10:26 pm)
    It was a black chevy impala. The police have the license plate number and a description of the suspect. I watched you leave the scene and gave it to them. 

