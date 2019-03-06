West Seattle, Washington

07 Thursday

See what’s in the newest plan for Delridge repaving/RapidRide H Line project

March 6, 2019 8:59 pm
 |   Delridge | Transportation | West Seattle news

While the Avalon/35th/Alaska project is about to start construction, another major SDOT project for West Seattle is proceeding in the design phase – and we have new information from a briefing presented to the City Council Transportation Committee. The council had passed a “proviso” requiring council check-ins on the Delridge Multi-Modal/RapidRide H Line project at certain milestones, and the Tuesday briefing was another one – the project has reached 30 percent design. First, here’s the video if you want to see for yourself – the presentation starts 1 hour and 45 minutes in:

See the full slide deck here. Some of the key points discussed – first, the scope of the repaving that will be included:

Because Sound Transit will be building light rail in North Delridge within a decade, SDOT said, they’ve “limited … the scope” of the paving, and heir plan focuses on road resurfacing rather than road rebuilding – a 10-year fix rather than a 40-year fix, the councilmembers were told. The rechannelization was shown in six proposed cross-sections:

The project includes a mix of general traffic, transit, and bicycle lanes, varying by stretch. Besides bus lanes, buses also will benefit from transit-priority signaling and two spots with “queue jumps,” the briefers said. They also summarized key points they took away from the most recent public-comment round in connection with the 10 percent design shown last fall.Those points were shown on this slide:

If you’re wondering why the repaving doesn’t cover all of Delridge – the south stretch was repaved in 2013. This project will start next year, as noted in this timeline:

One thing that slide did not note, though it’s mentioned elsewhere – though Metro is described as committed to launching the RapidRide H Line in September 2021 (a year later than originally envisioned, as we reported last year), stormwater-related work on this ~$72 million project could spill into 2022.

P.S. The updates shown to councilmembers Tuesday are not yet on the project website (we got the slide deck from the meeting agenda).

