See where Delridge Way will be repaved, where parking will change, where stops are planned in newest RapidRide H Line plan

Though Metro Route 120 isn’t scheduled to become the RapidRide H Line until 2021, key design and planning decisions are being made soon because it’s a lot more involved than swapping out buses. One big relatively new feature of the project – Delridge Way will be repaved, all along the north half-or-so that wasn’t part of the 2013 south half-or-so repaving project. As shown last night at the SDOT/Metro open house in White Center – the first major update since the one we showed you back in January – other changes big and small are in the works. If you weren’t there, you’ll want to take a look, whether your use of Delridge involves driving, walking, biking, and/or bus-riding. First, here’s what SDOT showed at the open house:

(If that version doesn’t work for you, here’s the PDF.) And here’s what Metro showed at the open house – our display starts with the routing but that’s the last four pages:

(Here’s the PDF version.)

Talking with Metro and SDOT reps at the open house, we learned that while things are currently in the 10 percent design stage,” they will soon be at 30 percent design, so most of the feedback they get now will be addressed in the phase after that – the 60 percent stage. That’s expected to be reached next spring. In the meantime, get your thoughts in now – including the station locations and whether you have any requests about making them easier to reach – here’s the “online open house” you can use to do that.