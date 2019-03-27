PLAY BALL! Champions League registration open for players with differing abilities

Baseball season is here, from youth to pros. Among the youth leagues starting play soon is the one-of-a-kind Champions League. Here’s the registration invitation, from Michelle Riggen-Ransom (who also shared the photos):

For the third season, Champions Baseball League invites players with differing abilities to come and play baseball in a fun, supportive team environment. Sign-ups are open for the upcoming Spring season, and all the details are here. There’s no charge for players to join, and players even get free team hats and shirts, thanks to our sponsors.

More details:

– Participants can be any gender and between the ages of 4 and 23 years-old, or those who remain in a school setting, with disabilities that would prevent them from playing in a traditional baseball or softball program.

– We will play Saturdays for four weeks starting on Saturday, May 4th. All events will be at our Pee Wee fields in West Seattle, but team is open to players from all over Seattle.

– No previous baseball experience needed! Players can do t-ball or coach pitch, and have a buddy from one of the West Seattle Pony teams work with them if they want or need it. The goal is to enjoy baseball in a supportive team environment!

Last year we had a lot of great players, as well as parents, siblings, grandparents and friends and fans in the stands cheering them on. Come be a part of it and see what makes the baseball community so fun and special.

Here’s the official sign-up form and info.

Still have questions? Send them to Michelle Riggen-Ransom, mriggen@gmail.com. We hope to see you on the fields this spring!