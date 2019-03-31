West Seattle, Washington

HOURS TO GO! Last day for 2019 West Seattle 5K early-bird discount

March 31, 2019 4:10 pm
 |   West Seattle news

(WSB photo from 2018 West Seattle 5K)

Though the West Seattle 5K run/walk is still seven weeks away, you have just hours to register at the discount early-bird price! Again this year, WSB is a community co-sponsor of the annual run-walk benefiting West Seattle High School students via the PTSA. So we’re reminding you that if you’re thinking about being part of it this year – running and/or walking along Alki on Sunday, May 19th, starting just after 9 am – you might as well get in on the deal and sign up now. We’ll see you there!

