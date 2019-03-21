PLAY BALL! West Seattle Little League Jamboree this weekend

The West Seattle Little League season is about to begin! From WSLL’s Kathy Powers:

West Seattle Little League will kick off our season with our annual Jamboree this weekend. 6425 SW Admiral Way,

Our schedule will have all divisions including T-Ball (4-5 years old), Coach Pitch (6-7 years old), Rookies (8 years old), Minors (9-10 years old), and Majors (11-12 year old). Games will occur between 9 and 6 Saturday and Sunday the 23rd and 24th.

Come cheer on our kids, learn about WSLL, and buy something from our snack shack.