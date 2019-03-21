West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

51℉

PLAY BALL! West Seattle Little League Jamboree this weekend

March 21, 2019 9:26 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

The West Seattle Little League season is about to begin! From WSLL’s Kathy Powers:

West Seattle Little League will kick off our season with our annual Jamboree this weekend. 6425 SW Admiral Way,

Our schedule will have all divisions including T-Ball (4-5 years old), Coach Pitch (6-7 years old), Rookies (8 years old), Minors (9-10 years old), and Majors (11-12 year old). Games will occur between 9 and 6 Saturday and Sunday the 23rd and 24th.

Come cheer on our kids, learn about WSLL, and buy something from our snack shack.

Share This

No Replies to "PLAY BALL! West Seattle Little League Jamboree this weekend"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.