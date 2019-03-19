West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway questions? High Point event Saturday

(See legend on PDF version of map here)

If you have a question about SDOT‘s ongoing West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway work, the department has just announced it’ll be tabling at this Saturday’s High Point Play Area dedication:

Please join us at the High Point Play Area, 6920 34th Ave SW, for its Opening Celebration on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 4 PM. We’ve partnered with Seattle Parks and Recreation to include in our plans a bike path connecting the play area and Walt Hundley Playfield with our future greenway. The event will feature a bike and helmet decorating station and an artwork booth where you can help us design a public art installation.

Phase 1 Update:

We’ve made some great progress on the Phase 1 route of the greenway and expect to complete it as soon as summer.

Here’s what we’ve accomplished so far:

*Speed humps along 30th Ave SW, 34th Ave SW, and SW Kenyon St

*New pedestrian refuge island at the intersection of SW Trenton St and 30th Ave SW designed to increase safety and to encourage more people to walk and bike

Still to come:

*Crossing improvements

*Route signage

Please visit our website for an in-depth project update.