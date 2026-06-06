PHOTOS, VIDEO: Record turnout for 10th anniversary Loop the ‘Lupe, including high-profile participants

That’s the start of the first wave of the first event in today’s record-setting 10th annual Loop the ‘Lupe at Walt Hundley Playfield – the “Elite Wave” taking on the only obstacle-course 5K in Seattle city limits, with bonus obstacles. The “Family Wave” of the obstacle course featured high-profile participants – here are two of them:

(WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin)

Mayor Katie Wilson and her daughter Josie joined in. City Councilmember Rob Saka told us he had invited her – we photographed him with Loop the ‘Lupe director Brian Callanan:

(WSB photo by Oliver Hamlin)

One more elected official ran in Loop the ‘Lupe – state Attorney General Nick Brown (unfortunately no photo). In all, 781 people were registered for today’s event, the most ever. Now some scenes from the main event, the obstacle course itself:

(OBSTACLE COURSE PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN)

Also along the way – runners got squirted by Scouts:

Top two Elite Wave finishers were 17-year-old Lute Williams and 18-year-old Blake Thomas:

Loop the ‘Lupe features two non-5K events – a short walking course geared toward seniors, the Silver Saunter:

(PHOTOS FROM HERE BY TORIN RECORD-SAND)

And the events concluded with the Kids’ Dash:

Medal presentations, too – including this team whose name got a callout from emcee Seaver Radovich earlier, as the first team name in which he’d ever encoutered alliteration with the letter “U” – the Uterus Unicorns:

(They’re in women’s medicine, you might have guessed.) You can see all the results here. One more note – as always, Loop the ‘Lupe was one big party, and that included a barbecue, reason enough to have come to the field even if you weren’t running:

Loop the ‘Lupe benefits community and social work done by Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is just west of the field where all the fun unfolded today. WSB was media sponsor again this year; you can see all the sponsors here, including four that are also WSB sponsors (West Seattle YMCA, The Mount, Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle, and O’Neill Plumbing).