PHOTOS: Westside Pickleball League’s ‘Rally on the Rock’ raises $ for Chief Sealth IHS Athletics

(PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG)

Some of the 130+ players who competed in the Westside Pickleball League‘s “Rally on the Rock” tournament today went home with medals like that.

Players also went home with the knowledge that they not only had fun, but also supported students. The all-day tournament at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex raised money for Chief Sealth International High School Athletics, and this year included youth players – 15 and under – for the first time, league co-founder Rosina Geary told WSB. That meant competitors spanned a wide range of ages:

The support for CSIHS included two $2,000 scholarships donated to the Class of 2026. And Sealth supportred the tournament too, with student-athletes and coaches volunteering.

Today’s tournament was the end of the league’s fourth year of play (we first wrote about it 3+ years ago). Year five will start this fall – watch the league website for updates.