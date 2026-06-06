PHOTOS: West Seattle High School alums gather for 2026 All-School Reunion

(PHOTOS BY DAVE GERSHGORN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG)

Three hours of remembering and reconnecting are just wrapping up at West Seattle High School, where alumni from many years gathered for the annual All-School Reunion.

Above, WSHS Alumni Association president Karen (Seamens) Dobbs and Nancy (Rutherford) Sleight led attendees in singing the historic alma mater song. Memorabilia was on display as usual:

And more-modern logos adorned school merch offered for sale:

Along with gathering in the commons …

… people also gathered class by class in smaller spaces including classrooms and the library:

Every year the 50th-anniversary class is spotlighted – that meant this year was the turn for those who graduated in the bicentennial year, 1976. You can read what various classes’ alums are up to – and about this year’s two Hall of Fame inductees – in the latest issue of the Alumni Association publication, the Chinook.