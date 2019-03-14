UPDATE: Police search after gunfire in The Junction

(WSB photo)

8:51 PM: Police are investigating gunfire in The Junction. First they got a report three men were seen “firing a gun” near 44th/Edmunds; now they’re investigating gunshot damage reported to a car. One suspect is reported to have been seen running north on 44th. More to come.

8:56 PM: Police have found a gun in a dumpster behind the west side of the 4700 block of California after a tip. … Now there’s a report one person might be injured “by shrapnel.” Also, Guardian One is helping with the search, and police say they’ve found shell casings. … Police have been told that some suspects might have left the area in a “gray sedan with a burned-out headlight.” They’re also going to block traffic at California/Edmunds.

9:08 PM: Police have told dispatch they’ve found “nine .40 millimeter casings” so far.

9:15 PM: A K9 team is helping search.

9:29 PM: Our crew says police are about to reopen the streets. The air and K9 searches have both dead-ended.

10:21 PM: No further information so far. We’ll be requesting the incident report tomorrow.