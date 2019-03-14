West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Police search after gunfire in The Junction

March 14, 2019 8:51 pm
8:51 PM: Police are investigating gunfire in The Junction. First they got a report three men were seen “firing a gun” near 44th/Edmunds; now they’re investigating gunshot damage reported to a car. One suspect is reported to have been seen running north on 44th. More to come.

8:56 PM: Police have found a gun in a dumpster behind the west side of the 4700 block of California after a tip. … Now there’s a report one person might be injured “by shrapnel.” Also, Guardian One is helping with the search, and police say they’ve found shell casings. … Police have been told that some suspects might have left the area in a “gray sedan with a burned-out headlight.” They’re also going to block traffic at California/Edmunds.

9:08 PM: Police have told dispatch they’ve found “nine .40 millimeter casings” so far.

9:15 PM: A K9 team is helping search.

9:29 PM: Our crew says police are about to reopen the streets. The air and K9 searches have both dead-ended.

10:21 PM: No further information so far. We’ll be requesting the incident report tomorrow.

48 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search after gunfire in The Junction"

  • Kadoo March 14, 2019 (8:54 pm)
    Of course you’re on this! Thank you. It sounded like fireworks awhile ago and then something else that could have been gunfire although I wasn’t sure. 

    • Greg March 14, 2019 (9:27 pm)
      Heard the shots(9 total), was a short block away. We walked down and saw one man getting his pants cut open by LEOs and a Lexus shot up. They were roping off seen 

  • Zac March 14, 2019 (8:55 pm)
    I’m guessing thats guardian one overhead then @ california/andover

  • wssz March 14, 2019 (8:56 pm)
    A helicopter is flying low over my house. I immediately went here to the WSB to see why. Thank you!! 

  • ~Hockeywitch~ March 14, 2019 (8:57 pm)
    That would DEFINITELY explain the 3 police cars that just went screamin down Morgan…  :)

  • ann March 14, 2019 (8:57 pm)
    We are right across from there – high up on California hill above Pho Than. Helicopters, tons of police cars. I heard the first 4-5 shots then about 10 minutes later 2 more shots. Trying to keep my little girl calm.

  • HD March 14, 2019 (8:58 pm)
    And guardian one is circling. Get em!

  • Kate March 14, 2019 (8:58 pm)
    I heard that from my apartment at California and Erskine! I’m a very bad witness – I never think to remember specifics – but it was probably about a half dozen shots in quick succession. Now there’s a helicopter circling. So much for a restful evening – worried about the neighbors!

  • HW March 14, 2019 (8:58 pm)
    We heard this happen. Maybe 845. Sounded like a few shots fired fast. A dog barked, and that was the end of it.

  • Rich Green March 14, 2019 (8:59 pm)
     I was on 41st and Juneau and three police squad cars were flying towards the scene. Some idiot in an SUV pulled out in front of one of the cops and it could’ve been bad, fortunately nothing happened. I hope no one is hurt and I hope they catch whoever discharged their firearm.  

    • Swede. March 14, 2019 (9:21 pm)
      Saw that to when we walked south on California. Gotten pretty common nowadays that people don’t move for sirens and lights I heard from the firefighters I workout with…

  • Golden girl March 14, 2019 (9:00 pm)
    Gunshots heard all the way to Andover and 44 th, helicopter overhead the area

  • wsres March 14, 2019 (9:01 pm)
    there were firecrackers that someone lit off near alaska and 46th about 8:30ish. i wonder if that is what someone heard?  

    • WSB March 14, 2019 (9:05 pm)
      Don’t know about firecrackers but this is definitely gunfire – damaged car, shell casings, even a gun found by police.

      • wsres March 14, 2019 (9:15 pm)
        It was way too many small rapid-fire cracking noises to be gunfire near 46th and alaska. it lasted for over a minute straight without stopping. my neighbor yelled out “damn teenagers!”

    • Stephanie March 14, 2019 (9:20 pm)
      I heard the firecrackers too. They were from the neighbors right across the street from our house. Didn’t hear the gunshots though. Hoping everyone is safe…

  • David March 14, 2019 (9:01 pm)
    KC Sheriff helicopter is buzzing around 44th near Charlestown 

  • Xavier March 14, 2019 (9:01 pm)
    hear and see all the police activity, now.my son and I both heard the gun fire 8 shots. 

  • James March 14, 2019 (9:02 pm)
    Just south of Junction and the helicopters are circling around overhead.

    • WSB March 14, 2019 (9:04 pm)
      There’s one helicopter and that’s Guardian One, helping look.

      • wsres March 14, 2019 (9:19 pm)
        Thanks WSB. I hope the police catch the shooter. I guess the firecaracjers were unrelated.

      • Ellie March 14, 2019 (9:32 pm)
        There was two. One above California, one more south. I took pics.

        • WSB March 14, 2019 (10:03 pm)
          The other one might have been in the area coincidentally – Coast Guard, medical choppers fly by at all hours – but nothing in relation to this incident. Our area has only one law-enforcement helicopter, and the area’s two TV helicopters don’t fly this late unless there’s a special event like New Year’s Eve fireworks. Just a datapoint … we’ve had to spend a lot of time learning about local helicopter traffic in the past 11 years. And then there’s still the occasional mystery chopper …

  • WiseWoman March 14, 2019 (9:06 pm)
    Vice also has perimeter few blocks around NSEW. Fire and support here too. Plus every WS police officer and guardian 1

  • Charles March 14, 2019 (9:06 pm)
    Hmmm walking around with the GF today between Les Schwab, Mod Pizza, and the Junction, and there were two piles of poop sitting on the sidewalks.

    Now this.

    Very disappointed in West Seattle today. 

  • Big B March 14, 2019 (9:08 pm)
    I had taken my dog out to go potty around 8:45-8:50 and heard 8 shots. The sound wasn’t fireworks! 

  • Lola March 14, 2019 (9:08 pm)
    WSRES,  I heard the Firecrackers as I live on 50th & Alaska.  I know they sounded like fire crackers as it had the hissing sound that they make.  I thought it was coming from over at the Ercolini Park.  

    • wsres March 14, 2019 (9:21 pm)
      The fireworks were closer to 46th, but it sounds like that was earlier than the shooting. 

  • Graham March 14, 2019 (9:11 pm)
    Good hunting, Ghetto Bird.

    • wscommuter March 14, 2019 (9:57 pm)
      Would you explain that comment?  Because it sounds stupidly racist.  But maybe I’m missing a point here.

  • Wshs mom March 14, 2019 (9:16 pm)
    I’m on 44th and Genesee I heard about 6-8 gunfire’s and I hear the helicopter around my house 

  • Grateful March 14, 2019 (9:19 pm)
    WOW Just drove through the Junction and there were at least 5 police cars on Calif. Ave. and another on Erskine Way. Then notice the helicopters circling when I got home so of course I went straight to the WS Blog  for info. You are amazing at keeping the community informed!Hope they are able to apprehend the shooter. Thanks for all that you do!

  • D March 14, 2019 (9:19 pm)
    Surely they mean 40 s&w and not 40mm.

    • WSB March 14, 2019 (9:26 pm)
      I’m just quoting. I would hope police are firearms experts…

    • Lissahess March 14, 2019 (10:00 pm)
      40 mill would impressive and hard to carry. (Like cannon size)  It had to be a 40 s&w. 

      • WSB March 14, 2019 (10:05 pm)
        Thanks; we’ll be requesting the report narrative tomorrow so maybe that will have the final verdict.

    • The King March 14, 2019 (10:50 pm)
      Anti-aircraft 40mm could be a possibility. Theirs quite a bit of Bofors 40mm up for auction online. The rounds can be silly expensive though. 

  • Mkm March 14, 2019 (9:20 pm)
    I live across the street in an apartment building,I heard the shots looked outside and saw two guys running. One went into a restaurant (I think he’s the one they are treating) and the other split across the street. Hope they can pick everyone up.

  • sgs March 14, 2019 (9:22 pm)
    Was Art Walk over or are there still lots of people around?

    • WSB March 14, 2019 (9:24 pm)
      Most venues with artists wrap it up around 8. But The Junction is busy on any night.

  • Happy New March 14, 2019 (9:25 pm)
    40 mike mike, out of control

  • BJG March 14, 2019 (9:25 pm)
    Here at 44th and Edmunds the 6 to 8 shots were no fireworks! Locked the doors. Turned out the lights and waited for Guardian One which was right on time. Just another pleasant evening in our little urban village! Can’t go to bed till I’m sure the gunfight is over.

  • KNB March 14, 2019 (9:27 pm)
    I live really close to the junction and could hear the helicopters continuing to circle around my house. My dog was also freaking out. Scary stuff.

  • no name given March 14, 2019 (9:29 pm)
    We’re just a couple blocks away from 44th & Edmunds, and caught the audio on our outdoor security camera… Not sure if there’s anything useful in the video, but I’ve saved a few video clips covering before and after the shots and reported it to 911 in case there’s any additional details in it that could help.  I can say for sure it was 9 shots and happened at 8:44:55pm though.Kinda scary, I don’t feel like this sort of thing usually happens around WS or this close to the Junction

  • Karen White March 14, 2019 (9:34 pm)
    Heard six shots, called 911 and were told we were one of multiple calls.   SPD’s response time was amazingly fast.   We appreciate those officers!

  • Kimmy T. March 14, 2019 (9:47 pm)
    Thanks to all the police presence.  Hosted the art walk this evening, and had a full house.  Hope everyone is safe and sound.    No guns.With Peace.

  • Annabel March 14, 2019 (10:01 pm)
    My poor dog started whining with his tail tucked after we heard a few, my poor baby is shaking

  • VictoriaA March 14, 2019 (10:30 pm)
    Its interesting that .40mm casing were found for this and they just released the sketch of the guy they think has been doing the 509 shootings and those incidents also had .40mm casings. I know its a common caliber but still a strange coincidence 

