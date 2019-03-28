GRATITUDE: West Seattle Food Bank reports Scouting for Food total

From Judi Yazzolino at the West Seattle Food Bank:

The West Seattle Food Bank would like to thank all of the Cub and Boy Scouts of West Seattle for participating again this year in their annual Scouting for Food. What a year – 3713 lbs. of food (from multiple troops/packs) & $1712 (all from Pack 282)!

Above, Pack 284; below, Pack 793:

Next, Pack 799:

And Pack 282:

Most of the scouts dropped bags off on the doorsteps of their neighborhood and picked them up again last Saturday to deliver all of the food to the food bank. Pack 282, instead, did a food & funds drive on Saturday at West Seattle Thriftway. The scouts were then able to help us sort and pack all the food here at the food bank, take a tour and learn more about how their food will help. Thank you to not only the scouts & their parents but to all of the many West Seattleites that donated food. This will go a long way to help the 11,500 individuals that we serve every year.