FOLLOWUP: How to help Chief Sealth IHS’s Ethics Bowl team keep making history

(February photo: L-R, team members Khaim Vasser-Fontenot, Clarissa Perez, Nassir Sayda, Logan Webster; coach Matt Baudhuin)
One month ago, we reported on the Chief Sealth International High School Ethics Bowl team’s historic state championship – not just the first time CSIHS had won, but the first time a public high school had won. They’re hoping to travel to North Carolina for the national competition next month, and it will take community contributions to make that happen. So a crowdfunding campaign is under way and is halfway to the goal – if you can help send them to state, just go here.
