UPDATE: Driver hits drugstore at Westwood Village

6:42 PM: That crash is the reason for a sizable emergency response at Westwood Village. Police tell us early indications are that the driver lost control of the car for some reason while heading toward the Rite-Aid store, and ran into it. Two people were being checked out by medics. The store is closed for now because there’s some cleanup to do inside.

6:49 PM: SFD tells us two female patients will be taken to the hospital by private ambulance, which indicates neither has major injuries.