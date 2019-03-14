DEVELOPMENT: 8415 Delridge project in Early Design Outreach process

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

That 65-year-old house at 8415 Delridge Way SW is on a big lot (15,300 square feet) now planned for 14 rowhouse-style townhouses and 14 offstreet-parking spaces. It’s the latest West Seattle project added to the city’s list of sites going through the “early community outreach” phase of Design Review. That means the project team will schedule a community meeting to talk about the design; nothing’s on the schedule yet. The site plan shows seven units facing Delridge, the other seven behind them, and the parking area on the alley.