WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Flurries? No worries

February 22, 2019 9:37 am
 West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Just in case those fleeting flurries earlier this morning concerned you – though possible snow showers appear on and off in the forecast for the days ahead, nothing major is predicted. But if you’re ready for spring, here’s some hope:

