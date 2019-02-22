WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Flurries? No worries

Just in case those fleeting flurries earlier this morning concerned you – though possible snow showers appear on and off in the forecast for the days ahead, nothing major is predicted. But if you’re ready for spring, here’s some hope:

Tired of the cold? Need something to look forward to? The outlook for April-May-June favors above average temperatures for the PNW. #wawx *places hands back in front of space heater* pic.twitter.com/FbDBNKLTzu — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 22, 2019