TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER: Thursday AM watch, including shortlived Westwood fire call, plus newest snowstorm alert

6:27 AM: Good morning. This is the one semi-normal day before the next threat of snow tomorrow; the weather alert was upgraded overnight to a Winter Storm Watch in effect starting Friday afternoon.
METRO ALERTS: Route 37 did not run at 6:16 am
Route 55 is not running at 6:31 AM, 6:48 AM & 7:30 AM
Route 116 is not running at 6:33 AM, 7:13 AM & 8:00 AM …
Route 56 is not running at 6:43 AM & 7:33 AM …
Route 57 won’t run at 7:20 am …
Route 113 is not running at 7:34 am …
6:33 AM: Seattle Fire “full response” headed to Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) across from the south side of Westwood Village. It’s a reported electrical fire. First crews on scene aren’t finding anything.
6:40 AM: The response is being downsized, “no sign of smoke or fire.”
6:55 AM: All SFD units dismissed. Back to the rest of weather/traffic watch.
7:07 AM: Updating the list of announced Metro cancellations above. In all, more than 30 routes around the greater Metro service area have had cancellation announcements so far this morning.
