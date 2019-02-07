TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER: Thursday AM watch, including shortlived Westwood fire call, plus newest snowstorm alert

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule HERE)

6:27 AM: Good morning. This is the one semi-normal day before the next threat of snow tomorrow; the weather alert was upgraded overnight to a Winter Storm Watch in effect starting Friday afternoon.

METRO ALERTS: Route 37 did not run at 6:16 am

Route 55 is not running at 6:31 AM, 6:48 AM & 7:30 AM

Route 116 is not running at 6:33 AM, 7:13 AM & 8:00 AM …

Route 56 is not running at 6:43 AM & 7:33 AM …

Route 57 won’t run at 7:20 am …

Route 113 is not running at 7:34 am …

6:33 AM: Seattle Fire “full response” headed to Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) across from the south side of Westwood Village. It’s a reported electrical fire. First crews on scene aren’t finding anything.

6:40 AM: The response is being downsized, “no sign of smoke or fire.”

6:55 AM: All SFD units dismissed. Back to the rest of weather/traffic watch.

7:07 AM: Updating the list of announced Metro cancellations above. In all, more than 30 routes around the greater Metro service area have had cancellation announcements so far this morning.