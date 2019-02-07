West Seattle, Washington

07 Thursday

22℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER: Thursday AM watch, including shortlived Westwood fire call, plus newest snowstorm alert

February 7, 2019 6:27 am
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule HERE)

6:27 AM: Good morning. This is the one semi-normal day before the next threat of snow tomorrow; the weather alert was upgraded overnight to a Winter Storm Watch in effect starting Friday afternoon.

METRO ALERTS: Route 37 did not run at 6:16 am
Route 55 is not running at 6:31 AM, 6:48 AM & 7:30 AM
Route 116 is not running at 6:33 AM, 7:13 AM & 8:00 AM …
Route 56 is not running at 6:43 AM & 7:33 AM …
Route 57 won’t run at 7:20 am …
Route 113 is not running at 7:34 am …

6:33 AM: Seattle Fire “full response” headed to Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) across from the south side of Westwood Village. It’s a reported electrical fire. First crews on scene aren’t finding anything.

6:40 AM: The response is being downsized, “no sign of smoke or fire.”

6:55 AM: All SFD units dismissed. Back to the rest of weather/traffic watch.

7:07 AM: Updating the list of announced Metro cancellations above. In all, more than 30 routes around the greater Metro service area have had cancellation announcements so far this morning.

Share This

8 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT/WEATHER: Thursday AM watch, including shortlived Westwood fire call, plus newest snowstorm alert"

  • Laura February 7, 2019 (6:38 am)
    Reply

    Metro keeps canceling 55s, 56s and 57s saying it’s due to snowy and icy conditions. I live deep in the heart of 57 country and know that’s not true. Also, they’re not canceling ALL the buses on those routes, so that’s pretty shady. Do you have any idea what’s actually up?

    • David February 7, 2019 (6:47 am)
      Reply

      I suspect it is not about whether the bus can handle the conditions but more about resource and driver shortages. If a driver can’t get to work due to snow, they have to cancel some routes. Other resources (like bus availability) can be impacted as well.

    • Sue H February 7, 2019 (6:47 am)
      Reply

      Laura, in the past they have admitted that they “steal” the shorter buses from our route to put on other ones that would normally be articulated, I think they figure that the routes are shorter than some others, and there are other bus options they consider reasonable, so we don’t really need those buses. I’m a 55 rider and I disagree. 

      • WSB February 7, 2019 (6:59 am)
        Reply

        I’ll ask Metro later this morning but in the meantime FWIW this is far from the only area that’s had cancellations. Text alerts are replicated on the Metro Twitter account (which you can see without being a Twitter user) and just scrolling through the past hour, more than 30 routes around Metro’s service area are affected.

    • John February 7, 2019 (6:52 am)
      Reply

      Yeah it makes no sense. ..37 keeps getting cancelled to.  Ride2 is a joke at this point.   But I got to drive my first LimePod to the water taxi today…so…bonus?  Can’t wait to see how the next week goes. 

  • newnative February 7, 2019 (6:42 am)
    Reply

    Once more, before my alarm went off, I received Metro text alerts about cancelled 55s and 56. Hopefully there will be a 57 to take us to work. 

  • Sue H February 7, 2019 (6:45 am)
    Reply

    More Metro alerts on the 55:”Metro Transit Alert – Route 55 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Admiral District at 6:31 AM, 6:48 AM & 7:30 AM will not operate this morning.”I am so tired of them gutting the 55 on a regular basis in inclement weather. They want us to take transit instead of driving, but then put up constant barriers to that. I guess with the coming storm(s) that I should expect to not see half the 55s for the next week and a half.

  • Alki commuter February 7, 2019 (7:02 am)
    Reply

    I also got notifications about the 37 and 56 not running again on Alki. Super frustrated as well. Both buses have been extremely unreliable after work as well (multiple no shows/no alerts in evenings). More transparency from Metro of what is going on would be nice as the roads are not as icy as days ago. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.