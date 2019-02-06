West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Highway 99 tunnel’s first true traffic day, downtown-ramp update, and more

February 6, 2019 5:26 pm
Today was the first real test of the Highway 99 tunnel in traffic. If you weren’t among those using it – above is the next best thing, Jamie Kinney‘s dashcam video from the northbound morning commute. Below, a “live” look inside the south end of the northbound deck:

One big question remains for West Seattleites: When will that exit ramp to the south end of downtown open, so people headed northbound from here can use 99 without having to go through the tunnel? Dating back to last summer, WSDOT warned it would take up to two weeks beyond the tunnel opening to finish that ramp. Optimistic projections more recently were that it could be as little as one week – but then came the snow. We checked in today with WSDOT’s Highway 99 project spokesperson Laura Newborn, who says, “Weather definitely put the work behind on the NB off ramp Monday and Tuesday. The contractor is working today, but the bad weather could cause challenges for the crew.” And, of course, as the weather experts are warning, it’s likely not over yet. One other thing about NB 99 came up in a comment discussion today: The NB bus lane south of the tunnel. It was cut short a while back so that crews could repair a “dip” and has not been fully restored yet, but Newborn says it will extend to, and onto, the new Dearborn/Alaskan Way exit ramp, and then after the Metro routing “interim” time of up to 1 year, will also extend onto the new Alaskan Way. (The 4th Avenue temporary bus lane on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge, meantime, will be removed once buses stop using that ramp, SDOT has reiterated – again, waiting on that NB 99 exit ramp.)

  • Graciano February 6, 2019 (5:51 pm)
    It took almost 10 minutes for what used to take 5 minutes on the viaduct.I’m probably not going to be the first one or the last one to say this…, it should have been 3+ lanes wide.

    • Marianne February 6, 2019 (6:30 pm)
      Took me exactly 10 minutes to get through the tunnel northbound this morning and five minutes southbound this evening.  The right hand lane was backed up almost to the south end of the tunnel with those who were taking the Mercer exit.  I hope when the exit at the south end (for northbound traffic) opens traffic in the tunnel will be lighter.

    • KBear February 6, 2019 (7:05 pm)
      Graciano, it is evident from your comment that you have not followed ANY media coverage of this project. They used the world’s largest tunnel boring machine and built as many lanes as would fit. Rebuilding the viaduct would have been much more expensive and would have required much longer road closures. 

  • AP February 6, 2019 (5:59 pm)
    Help me here, math fans. That two mile stretch of tunnel, with a 45 mile per hour posted speed, should take a little over three minutes to drive (if I’m calculating this right). It took almost ten minutes at whatever time the dash cam recorded this scenic journey, with lots of brake lights along the way. I shudder to think of the backup should there be a breakdown or accident. 

    • WSB February 6, 2019 (6:06 pm)
      The final test won’t be until the Dearborn ramp opens. Some of the traffic will use that instead. How much? We’ll see within a week or two, depending on how the impending alleged Snowpocalypse goes …

  • Rick February 6, 2019 (6:06 pm)
    That’s a long time to be in a tunnel. Do not go in with less than a 1/4 tank of gas.

  • GS February 6, 2019 (6:38 pm)
    This evening around 5:15 pm or so we were going 25 mph southbound through the tunnel. Picked up to 50 mph after exiting!

  • Joe Z February 6, 2019 (6:57 pm)
    Thanks for the update on the NB bus lane. 

  • Nino February 6, 2019 (7:10 pm)
    Will the bus lane remain on the 99 S headed towards the tunnel?Right now it’s left lane (downtown-ish exit), middle lane to tunnel, right lane bus only

