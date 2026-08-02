WEEK AHEAD: Firefighter Story Time on Tuesday

(2025 WSB photo, Firefighter Story Time at Delridge Library)

We’ve talked a lot about two big events happening Tuesday (August 4) – the election and Night Out – but there’s another notabl, albeit much smaller, event that day: One of the periodic Firefighter Story Times at a local library. These are chances for preschoolers to get to see firefighters and their gear up close, so they might be less scared if they ever have to meet them in an emergency situation. Firefighter Story Times rotate between libraries and this one is at the South Park Library, just over the ridge from West Seattle, and children’s librarian Miss Bea invites all area preschoolers, families, and caregivers to attend, 10:30 am Tuesday, 8604 8th Avenue South [map]. (No registration/RSVP required – just show up.)