SPD’s Navigation Team @ West Seattle Crime Prevention Council this Tuesday

(WSB photo, March 2017)

We first met Sgt. Eric Zerr shortly after the city’s Navigation Team was launched two years ago. Since then, its work with homeless people has continued to gain attention. If you have a question about that work, you have a chance to hear from, and talk with, Sgt. Zerr and other Navigation Team members at this Tuesday’s West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting. WSCPC president Richard Miller tells WSB that he’s confirmed them as guests at the monthly meeting. As always, you’re also welcome to bring neighborhood crime/safety concerns to Southwest Precinct police who’ll be there too. Tuesday’s meeting is at the precinct, 2300 SW Webster, 7 pm.