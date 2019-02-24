CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth International High School leading in district Mock Trial competition

More good news from a local school on the eve of classes resuming post-midwinter break: Chief Sealth International High School is leading in district Mock Trial competition. You’re even invited to watch them in the next round, Tuesday evening at 5 pm at the King County Courthouse downtown. The report and photo are from their advisor, Rebecca Neil:

After the first two rounds of competition yesterday, Chief Sealth’s Mock Trial team is in first place in the King County District competition.

They won both of their trials, received 6 ballots (meaning all three raters at both trials voted for them as winners) and scored 1077 points total between both trials.

Britton Stone received an honorable mention for best witness, and Noah Marx (plaintiff) and Khaim Vassar-Fontenot (defense) received honorable mentions for best attorneys.

Our next round of competition is against Franklin on Tuesday at 5:00 pm. The results of this round will determine if we advance to the final round of District competition next Monday, March 4th, and ultimately to State, March 22-24 in Olympia.

We’ll be at the King County Courthouse (500 3rd Avenue, between James and Yesler) in room E-746. The doors to the courtroom should be open at 4:45, and the trial will begin promptly at 5:00.