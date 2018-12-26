BIZNOTES: 3 from Alki

Three quick notes from Alki:

EX-TULLY’S SPACE: We noticed the tape and dug-up front while passing by today. The space – now vacant almost 10 months – is still posted as “for lease” and there’s nothing in permit files. So we’re mentioning this just in case you wondered too.

VACATION CLOSURE: B’s Po Boy is closed for vacation until early February, according to the sign on the door.

PERMANENT CLOSURE: As announced in October, Phoenecia‘s last night on Alki was Christmas Eve. No word of a new location yet.