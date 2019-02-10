West Seattle, Washington

10 Sunday

32℉

BEFORE MORE SNOW: Trouble spots

February 10, 2019 11:44 am
5 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

If you’re headed out before the next expected wave of snow – be very careful. Some trouble spots haven’t been fixed and may not be. Above is one example – Monica sent that photo from 38th/Hanford, first reported yesterday and not yet fixed. Meantime, no photo but Sayoko wanted to warn people about 48th at Graham:

I wanted to let drivers know that the corner of 48th and Graham is very icy and dangerous. Since 48th is an arterial, people are driving way too fast, and coming down from Graham is super icy . We saw many cars just sliding into 48th and almost have accidents.

We just heard that mentioned by SPD dispatch. Certainly there are other trouble spots. But particularly if you haven’t been out, proceed slowly and carefully.

5 Replies to "BEFORE MORE SNOW: Trouble spots"

  • RS February 10, 2019 (11:54 am)
    I’ve seen a number of cars going around the “street closed” sign at the bottom of Alaska heading east toward the junction. So far nobody has seemed to have any trouble making it up the fairly steep hill.

  • SH February 10, 2019 (12:13 pm)
    This is the corner of 48th and Graham. A warning signs are made by neighbors as well.

  • HC February 10, 2019 (12:30 pm)
    SW 100th closed at the corner of 35th Ave due to broken water main.  Crew is on site.

  • anonyme February 10, 2019 (1:04 pm)
    HC, thanks for the heads-up on that.  Explains why a lot of vehicles are using 102nd- which may not be the best choice.  Not as bad as yesterday, but the grade at 35th is deceiving.

  • Seattlite February 10, 2019 (1:09 pm)
    The small incline on Graham St. SW  west of the California Ave and Graham St. SW intersection is extremely icy. Both sides of that portion of Graham St. SW are lined with cars.

