BASKETBALL: West Seattle HS girls’ first 2019 postseason win

The West Seattle High School girls have just wrapped up their first postseason win, 55-49 over Holy Names Academy in a district-tournament game at Chief Sealth IHS. The Wildcats led the entire game; the Cougars came close in the final quarter – just three points back with less than three minutes to go – but not close enough, never recovering from West Seattle’s strong start.

The Wildcats’ first points came barely a quarter of a minute in, on a basket by #32, senior Meghan Fiso, who scored the next basket too. But HN only had a foul-shot point on the board until 3:12 was left in the first quarter, when the Cougars snagged a basket. Shortly thereafter, a quick three-pointer by WSHS #4 Kelsey Lenzie had WSHS up 15-3 with 2:35 to go in the first. 21-9 was the score going into the second quarter. That’s when Holy Names got hot with three-pointers, but they were still a dozen back, 29-17, at the half.

NEXT: The WSHS girls play either Juanita or Garfield in the district semifinals tomorrow (Saturday, February 16), 6:30 pm at Sammamish HS.