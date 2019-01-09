Why police are at West Seattle High School

That’s part of the police presence at West Seattle High School following investigation of a threat that is not believed to be credible, according to a letter just sent to families by WSHS principal Brian Vance. Thanks to the parent who forwarded it to us – you can see it here (PDF). Vance writes that the threat was reported by a student who said it was a specific threat toward her, and adds, “Although the phone message does not appear to be a credible threat, we will continue to have extra SPD and District Security on campus.”