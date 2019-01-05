West Seattle Saturday: Get fit! Get wet! Get entertained! And …

(Black Turnstone, photographed near Anchor/Luna Park last weekend by Matt Olson)

Welcome to the first weekend of 2019! Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘GET FIT WEST SEATTLE’ KICKOFF RUN: 8 am, be at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) to get going with this winter’s edition of the free couch-to-half-marathon fitness program – info here. (2743 California SW)

POLAR PLUNGE PREVIEW: To preview and fundraise for the February 9th Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics of Washington (have you signed up yet?), a lineup of “super plungers” will be jumping into Puget Sound every half hour today by the Alki Bathhouse, 8 am-5 pm. Stop by to cheer them on! (2701 Alki SW)

‘SURVIVE #REALIGN99’ RIDE: Thinking about bicycling during the upcoming Highway 99 closure and/or beyond? Join West Seattle Bike Connections and friends to test the routes during this friendly ride. Meet at Junction Starbucks by 9:15 am; ride rolls at 9:30. Free. (SW Alaska & California SW)

SEE ‘MARY POPPINS RETURNS,’ FREE! 10 am at the Admiral Theater. No charge for admission, as explained in the original announcement! Sponsored by West Seattle dad and County Executive Dow Constantine as a benefit for WestSide Baby – so, if you can: “Suggested donation of diapers (sizes 4-6), wipes, new kids socks/undies, or funds in any amount to help kids and families in need.” The free tickets will be given out to those in line starting at 9:15 am. (2343 California SW)

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School‘s varsity teams play Eastside Catholic at WSHS, girls 2 pm, boys at 4. (3000 California SW) … Chief Sealth International High School‘s varsity teams play Ingraham at CSIHS, girls at 7, boys at 8:30. (2600 SW Thistle)

BIRTHDAY PARTY & SEAHAWKS GAME: Celebrate the 55th birthday of Admiral Pub‘s owner Kurstyn and help raise $5500 for the West Seattle Food Bank! Party starts during the Seahawks’ 5:15 pm game.”Then Tom Hutyler (Voice of the Mariners) will be performing. We will be partying all night! Please come join us for the party and donate as you see fit.” (2306 California SW)

PETER MINTUN AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, an encore performance by the New York keyboard artist at historic Kenyon Hall. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

3 BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: Deadbeat Blackout, Foul Blooded, Pilot to Bombardier play The Skylark. 21+. Doors at 8, music at 9. $8 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOOK AHEAD TO TOMORROW AND BEYOND … via our complete calendar.