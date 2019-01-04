REMINDER: See ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ free Saturday morning, and help WestSide Baby

Just a quick reminder in case you missed the announcement over the holidays – you’re invited to a free morning showing of “Mary Poppins Returns” tomorrow (Saturday, January 5th) at the Admiral Theater. No admission charge – the showing is sponsored by West Seattle dad (and King County Executive) Dow Constantine to boost WestSide Baby in its work helping thousands of kids and their families, so if you can, bring “diapers (sizes 4-6), wipes, new kids socks/undies, or funds in any amount to help kids and families in need.” The movie’s at 10 am; the theater is at 2343 California SW; first-come, first-served!