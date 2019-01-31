West Seattle, Washington

WATER TAXI: Looking ahead to the final day of Highway 99-less-ness, and beyond

January 31, 2019 4:34 pm
Thanks to Eugene Lee for the photo from the West Seattle Water Taxi dock at Seacrest this morning. Now that the Highway 99 tunnel opening is confirmed for Monday, that makes tomorrow the final 99-less commute. To mark the occasion, King County Executive Dow Constantine plans to greet WT commuters at the dock, as he did at the start, so if you’re there around 7:30 am Friday, you’ll get the chance to say hi. Two WT reminders beyond tomorrow:

-The expanded-schedule two-boat service DOES continue all the way until the 7-day-a-week schedule begins in late March. The extra parking at Pier 2 and park-and-ride shuttle will continue, too.

-The WS Water Taxi DOES run Saturday because of the viaduct/tunnel celebration – here’s our story from earlier this week with that day’s special schedule.

  • Don Brubeck January 31, 2019 (5:53 pm)
    Outstanding photo, Eugene Lee.   And kudos to West Seattle for dealing with all this.

