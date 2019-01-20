West Seattle, Washington

Seen off West Seattle: Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, headed to new homeport

January 20, 2019 2:48 pm
(Photo by Jim Borrow)

2:48 PM: Thanks to Joseph for the heads-up: The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson is in view from west-facing West Seattle right now, headed southbound toward Rich Passage and on to Bremerton. The Vinson (CVN 70) is switching homeports from San Diego to Bremerton, starting with a maintenance period at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard.

3:10 PM: Added above, a photo just sent by Jim Borrow. He notes the detail that many cars are visible on deck – likely because of the aforementioned relocation.

3 Replies to "Seen off West Seattle: Aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, headed to new homeport"

  • Community Member January 20, 2019 (2:58 pm)
    Anyone know why the deck has hundreds of passenger cars?

  • Community Member January 20, 2019 (2:59 pm)
    Oh, NVM, must be personal goods because changing homeport. Kinda sweet. Welcome to Washington!

    • WSB January 20, 2019 (3:17 pm)
      Jim pointed out that out and I mentioned it in an added line. Thanks!

