Memorial service Saturday for Louis (Eric) Erickson Jr., 1958-2019

Family and friends will gather Saturday (January 12th) to remember Louis (Eric) Erickson Jr. They are sharing this remembrance with the community:

It is with great sadness that the family of Louis (Eric) Erickson Jr. announces his unexpected and sudden passing on January 7, 2019 at 60 years old. For those of you fortunate enough to have known Eric, you knew a funny, sweet, and caring man who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it and never asked for anything in return.

Eric was born and raised in West Seattle and was proud to say he lived there his entire life. He attended Alki Elementary, James Madison Junior High, and West Seattle High School (Class of ’77). During high school, he played varsity football and was a track star. It was also there that he met his high-school sweetheart, Deanna Tetrick.

Eric and Deanna were married shortly after high school and had two children together. Jennifer was born in ’79 and her little brother Louis III was born shortly after in ’83. They were the lights of his life and, in his words, the best things that ever happened to him. He was a dedicated family man even through tough times. He and Deanna eventually divorced and co-parented their children together. He coached his son’s basketball team, taught his daughter the proper way to maintain her car, and was over the moon when he became a grandfather.

In 1993, Eric was sent on a blind date that was set up by a co-worker. Sparks flew and there he met his soon-to-be wife, Heather. She was not only his wife, but his best friend and he would tell everyone he met how she had saved his life. He pursued a career as a medical assistant and loved what he did until physical disabilities left him unable to work. He soon took on the career as “professional grandpa” and manager of the Westview Plaza apartments.

Eric was a tried and true West Seattleite with strong ties to his community. He regularly frequented the West Seattle Thriftway to chat up the people at the deli or you would see him at The Bridge enjoying a burger. He would tell anyone who would listen about childhood escapades in Schmitz Park or how Alki has changed since he was a boy. He would bring his yellow roses as gifts to anyone who might want them. He had a sense of humor like no other and would even joke at his own expense just to bring a smile to anyone around him.

He is survived by his wife Heather, two children, Jennifer and Louis III (Kara), stepdaughter Rebecca (Ryan), and ten grandchildren (Nautica, Isaiah, Chrisheil, Jayloni, Kaylia, Tobin, Rex, Pearl, June, and Evelyn). He loved his kids and grandkids more than anything, and was having a great time being a grandpa, or “pop pop” as he was also called. He will be deeply missed.

Services will be held at Alki Congregational Church on January 12, 2019 from 12-2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Emerald City Pet Rescue/Kitty Harbor at emeraldcitypetrescue.org.