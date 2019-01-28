Future West Seattle park at 48th/Charlestown: Online survey now, in-person feedback opportunity next month

(WSB file photo, future park site at 48th/Charlestown)

Just last week, we published a followup on one of the three future “landbanked” parks in West Seattle. Today, the Parks Department has sent an update on one of the other two, the 48th/Charlestown site:

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is hosting a booth at the West Seattle Farmers Market, 44th Ave. SW and SW Alaska St., on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to learn about the new park project at 48th Ave. SW and SW Charlestown St., meet the design team from Cascade Collaborative and provide input on the design of this new neighborhood park.

SPR will work with the community on the park design and encourages community participation. Please visit our booth on Sunday, participate in this short survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D7T5HPM) and post design ideas on your social media with the hashtag #48thandCharlestown.

SPR purchased the .23-acre property in 2014. The design of the park will incorporate accessibility features in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide access to open space for the neighborhood.

This park project is made possible by the voter-approved Seattle Park District, which provides more than $47 million a year in long-term funding for SPR, including maintenance of parklands and facilities, operation of community centers and recreation programs, and development of new neighborhood parks on previously acquired sites.

For more information or for meeting notification translations please (go here).

For questions about the project or if you need an interpreter or accommodations please contact Ed Pottharst at 206-386-4232 or Ed.pottharst@seattle.gov